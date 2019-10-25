



JACKSON (CBS13) — There was growing frustration from customers and Governor Gavin Newsom over the threat of a third PG&E planned outage this weekend.

There was a steady stream of people gassing up cars and cans for generators Friday afternoon in Jackson. After seeing the Kincade fire ignite, some worry this weekend’s outages could be more widespread.

“I am trying to get used to the new normal,” said Quentin Brooks as he gassed up.

Brooks has to gas up again. He lives 40 minutes outside Jackson but is staying in town because of the outages where his home is located. So, he has been back and forth a lot.

“For over half the month this has been going on and kids have been missing school, so not a good situation,” said Brooks.

He was one of the many paying more at the pump to power their homes as well as their vehicles.

“Probably $120-140 just this week,” said another man filling up gas cans for his generators.

“It’s crazy,” said Jeanie Lower who has had to adjust by chopping wood and stocking up on supplies.

Late Friday, PG&E mapped out their third planned power shutoff this month in the face of red flag conditions expected this weekend.

PG&E is monitoring weather conditions for a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff (#PSPS) within the next 18-36 hours. PG&E has sent phone, email and text notifications to customers who have provided PG&E with contact info. Check your address here: https://t.co/AUFB81ZXtQ pic.twitter.com/5NYuUIY5di — PG&E (@PGE4Me) October 25, 2019

“This looks like to be on the same scale, a little larger than earlier this month,” said Brandi Merlo.

Those winds are expected to pick up Saturday and PG&E says they will likely shut off the power. In a press conference on Friday, the utility said they will make their decision about the shutoff around 8 a.m. If they go ahead with the shutoffs, the Sierra Foothills will see the first round of shutoffs around 3 p.m.

READ MORE: PG&E Says 850,000 Customers May Be Affected By This Weekend’s Power Shutoffs Due To Severe Wind Event

Pat Green is a senior who has Parkinson’s. She has no computer and can no longer drive.

“I am terrified of fire. We went through the Butte fire,” said Green.

She has notified PG&E of her medical condition but says it hasn’t helped during the last couple of planned outages.

“It’s something we are working on, minimizing the impact to our customers, but it’s something we do for safety,” said Merlo.

PG&E said it’s still working on which areas will be shut off-meteorologists are monitoring 600 weather stations before a final decision is made.