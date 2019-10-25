PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — The man accused of killing four people in Placer and Siskiyou Counties over the course of a week pleaded not guilty in court Friday.
Shankar Hangud surrendered to police in Mount Shasta on Oct. 14, with the body of one of his alleged victims in his vehicle. Police say that victim was an adult male who was killed in a rural part of Siskiyou County the day before Hangud went to Mount Shasta police.
The identities of the victims have not yet been released, but police have confirmed the genders of the victims, who are believed to be related to Hangud. An adult female, a juvenile female, a juvenile male, were all reportedly killed in Roseville over the course of three days the week before he turned himself in.
READ MORE ABOUT SHANKAR HANGUD
Roseville police say they are not saying if the fourth victim was driven to Siskiyou County voluntarily, or if he was taken against his will.
Hangud is being charged with first-degree murder for each killing. There are also enhancements for committing multiple murders, and for committing them in multiple jurisdictions.
He is due back in court next month on Nov. 22.