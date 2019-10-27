CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — Two people are dead following a deputy-involved shooting in Carmichael last night, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s office said.

On Sunday just before 1 a.m., Sacramento deputies responded to reports of a car crashed into a tree and a man waving a gun around a female on the 5800 block of Angelina Avenue.

Authorities said callers stated the man and woman were engaged in an argument and had walked back and forth to a nearby apartment complex.

Deputies located the woman standing near an apartment and as they approached her, the man allegedly began shooting at the woman, striking her.

Three deputies then fired their guns at the man, hitting him multiple times.

The man and woman were both pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives believe the two individuals knew each other, although the nature of their relationship and motive for the shooting are unknown at this time.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been released.