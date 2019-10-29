SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – There will be no Amgen Tour of California for 2020.
Organizers announced on Tuesday that the race is being put on hiatus, citing changes in “business fundamentals” and other challenges that went into organizing the race.
Thank you, fans. It’s been an amazing 14 years. “AEG, the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company, today announced that they will put the Amgen Tour of California race on hiatus for the 2020 racing season.” pic.twitter.com/56qlHkzYVJ
— AmgenTOC (@AmgenTOC) October 29, 2019
“This new reality has forced us to re-evaluate our options, and we are actively assessing every aspect of our event to determine if there is a business model that will allow us to successfully relaunch the race in 2021,” said Kristin Klein, president of the race, in a statement to Business Wire.
The race was first launched 14 years ago. Cities across California were either the starting or ending point of each stage.
Sacramento got to host Stage 1 of the men’s part of the tour this year.