(CBS) — PG&E employees have been subject to verbal and physical assaults while working to prevent wildfires, PG&E president and CEO Bill Johnson said at a press conference Tuesday.
“Our employees in the field have repeatedly been the targets of misguided attacks, verbal abuse, threats, physical assault, and even weapons,” Johnson said. “Today, one of our PG&E employees, driving a PG&E vehicle, was intentionally run off the road by an angry motorist.”
PG&E power company official says that since the start of the preventative power outages in California, “employees in the field have been repeatedly the targets of misguided attacks, verbal abuse, threats, physical assaults, even weapons.” https://t.co/lDr6CFDQSB pic.twitter.com/vaqBfT0O7q
— CBS News (@CBSNews) October 30, 2019
“The men and women of PG&E you see in your community are there for a single reason, and that is to help you,” Johnson added.
The company announced Tuesday that it is launching another preventative blackout ahead of a major wind event expected to begin Tuesday night. The blackout will impact an estimated 597,000 customers.
At the press conference, PG&E chief meteorologist Scott Strenfel warned residents about the expected high winds and low humidity.
“These are conditions that yield dangerous fire weather and potential for significant fires,” Strenfel said.