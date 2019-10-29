POWER SHUTOFFPG&E Power Shutoff Survival Guide
Filed Under:Sacramento Police Department

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13)  — Sacramento police are working to detain a possibly armed suspect who is barricaded in a residence in the area of Mello Court.

Surveillance video from Mello Court shows Sacramento Police officers during the standoff involving a possibly armed suspect. (credit: RING)

Police say this incident started as a pursuit along Franklin Boulevard, which ended in the area of Mello Court. A subject exited a white truck at the end of the court and appeared to take another person into a home.

The suspect is barricaded in a residence with a known person, according to police.

SWAT and crisis negotiators responded to the scene. Negotiators have made contact with the suspect and are talking with them.

Some neighbors have been told to shelter in place during the incident.

