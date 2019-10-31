ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) – Detectives are asking for help after a 61-year-old man was hit and killed by a driver in Arden Arcade.
The incident happened on Oct. 25 a little before 9 p.m. near Howe Avenue and Cottage Way.
California Highway Patrol says the man who was hit was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. He was not in a marked crosswalk, officers say.
The driver who hit the man took off immediately after the crash and was last seen heading south on Howe Avenue. The driver has yet to be identified, but investigators believe the car was a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Cadillac CTS.
Investigators say the car will likely have noticeable front-end damage from the incident.
Anyone with information relevant to crash investigation is asked to contact the CHP North Sacramento area office.