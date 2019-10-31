Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California Highway Patrol is warning drivers about a con artist trying to scam drivers in Sacramento.
Officers say a man has been flagging down cars on Highway 50, near Highway 99, telling drivers he ran out of gas.
Then the man tries to sell them jewelry, or claims he’s stranded, and asks for cash.
CHP says it’s a scam that’s been happening up and down the state.
The suspect is said to be a Middle Eastern man about 25-30 years old. His vehicle looks to be a black SUV. Anyone else who is flagged down by the suspect is asked not to stop and instead call 911.