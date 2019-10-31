Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Police Department has released footage of the Internal Affairs interviews done after the Stephon Clark shooting.
Officers Terrance Mercadal and Jared Robinet were interviewed separately about the March 18, 2018 incident.
Both officers say Clark advanced toward them, prompting them to open fire.
Watch the videos here:
The video release comes after the full report on the Stephon Clark shooting was released earlier in 2019. The documents included nearly 800 pages of police reports, investigative records and crime scene photos.