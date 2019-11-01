  • CBS13On Air

Bayside Church, Midtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The latest on the shooting near 19 and V Streets in Midtown:

8 p.m. 

One person was injured in a shooting near the Bayside Church campus in Midtown Sacramento, police said.

According to police, the shooting happened near 19th and V Streets in Midtown on Friday evening. One victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect was being detained around 7:50 p.m. No other information about the suspect has been released.

Sacramento Police Captain Norm Leong also said officers are working to detain several other subjects related to the shooting investigation. Traffic is being diverted in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

