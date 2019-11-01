SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The latest on the shooting near 19 and V Streets in Midtown:
8 p.m.
One person was injured in a shooting near the Bayside Church campus in Midtown Sacramento, police said.
According to police, the shooting happened near 19th and V Streets in Midtown on Friday evening. One victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
@SacPolice confirm a shooting in midtown near 19th street, not far from the Bayside Church extension. One victim. Non life threatening injuries. Portions of V and 19th street closed off with crime tape @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/y5hpCBvtTz
— Anna Giles (@AnnaGilesTV) November 2, 2019
Police said the suspect was being detained around 7:50 p.m. No other information about the suspect has been released.
Sacramento Police Captain Norm Leong also said officers are working to detain several other subjects related to the shooting investigation. Traffic is being diverted in the area.
Police just went into this home on 19th street, probably 7 or 8 police, with a gun pointed. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/IhnlEFccfg
— Anna Giles (@AnnaGilesTV) November 2, 2019
This is a developing story. Check back for details.