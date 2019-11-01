Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Kohl’s will open at 5 pm on Thanksgiving, joining Old Navy and Macy’s as some of the major retailers that will open on the holiday.
Target and Walmart have yet to announce their holiday hours.
As of October 28, 2019, the stores that will close are:
Chains with Northern California locations in bold
- Army and Airforce Exchange Service
- AC Moore
- Academy Sports and Outdoors
- Ace Hardware
- Ann Taylor
- BJ’s – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Barnes & Noble (open for Black Friday as early as 8 a.m.)
- Bob’s Discount Furniture
- Burlington Coat Factory (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Costco
- Crate & Barrel (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- Fleet Farm
- Guitar Center – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Half-Price Books
- Hobby Lobby – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- HomeGoods – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- JO-ANN (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)
- Lowe’s – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)
- Marshalls – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Menards
- Neiman Marcus (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- Nordstrom
- Office Depot (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- OfficeMax (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- Petco – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- PetsMart
- REI (closed on Black Friday, as well)
- Sam’s Club
- Sierra Trading Post – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Staples
- Stein Mart
- The Container Store
- T.J.Maxx – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- True Value
The stores that will open are:
- Best Buy
- Bed Bath and Beyond (the first time opening on Thanksgiving)
- CVS
- DSW
- Gordman’s
- Kohl’s
- Macy’s (most open at 5 p.m.)
- Mattress Firm (not all locations)
- Meijer
- New York & Company (some locations open at 6 p.m., others opening 6 a.m. Black Friday)
- Old Navy (opening at 3 p.m Thanksgiving until 11 p.m. Black Friday)
- Rite-Aid
- Walgreens
Major retailers, including Target, Walmart, Sears, and JCPenney, have not released their Thanksgiving and Black Friday hours yet, but are typically open on Thanksgiving evening. Others, including Home Depot, Dillard’s, Cost Plus World Market, Ikea, and Pier 1, are typically closed on the holiday.