SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The CIF’s Sac-Joaquin section high school football playoff brackets have been released!
Here are the top seeds in each division.
- Division I – Folsom
- Division II – Rocklin
- Division III – Capital Christian
- Division IV – Rio Linda
- Division V – Center
- Division VI – Escalon
- Division VII – Denair
To view the brackets in full, go here.
In the video above, Joe Davidson hits the desk for Sports Sunday with Marshall Harris and Joe Musso to discuss the upcoming playoff seedings and matchups.