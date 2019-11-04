Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – Deputies are investigating after a person was found shot near Stockton early Monday morning.
The scene is along the 1600 block of Rutledge Way.
According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded just before 2:30 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, one person with a gunshot wound was found and rushed to the hospital.
Deputies say the person’s injuries may be life-threatening.
No information about the person shot, other than that he is male, have been released. Exactly what led up to the shooting is also unclear.
Detectives remain at the scene investigating.