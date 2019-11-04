AUBURN (CBS13) – Firefighters worked quickly to stop a series of small fires along Interstate 80 from getting any bigger early Monday afternoon.
A total of seven spot fires were reported along eastbound I-80 from Newcastle to Auburn.
CAL FIRE/ Placer County firefighters stopped 7 spot fires along Interstate 80 in Placer County today. The first call came in from Newcastle, with multiple calls eastbound to Russell Road in Auburn. Assisted by Auburn City Fire, CHP and Cal Trans. The cause is under investigation pic.twitter.com/SYPLhnWsgU
— CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) November 4, 2019
Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit says firefighters worked quickly to get the fires under control.
No significant damage was reported.
Cal Fire investigators believe the fires were caused when a vehicle’s catalytic converter failed, sending fragments out of the device that caught dry grass along the freeway on fire.