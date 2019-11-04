  • CBS13On Air

AUBURN (CBS13) – Firefighters worked quickly to stop a series of small fires along Interstate 80 from getting any bigger early Monday afternoon.

A total of seven spot fires were reported along eastbound I-80 from Newcastle to Auburn.

Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit says firefighters worked quickly to get the fires under control.

No significant damage was reported.

Cal Fire investigators believe the fires were caused when a vehicle’s catalytic converter failed, sending fragments out of the device that caught dry grass along the freeway on fire.  

