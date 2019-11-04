SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The average school in the United States was built in 1959 and is now 60 years old, according to a survey done in 2014 by the National Center for Education Statistics.
In California, the Office of Public School Construction requires schools to inspect 15 systems and areas, then rank each area one of four ways:
- OK (No Deficiency/Good Repair)
- D (Deficiency)
- X (Extreme Deficiency)
- NA (Not Applicable)
An inspector designated by each school, often a member of the janitorial staff or maintenance office, gives an OK or Good Repair to indicate a school is clean, safe, and functional. School districts and County Offices of Education are required to “make specified assessments of school conditions including the safety, cleanliness, and adequacy of school facilities and needed maintenance to ensure good repair.” Further, county superintendents must visit each school in the county annually to determine the status of the condition and to determine if the school accountability report card is accurate.
The state recommends schools be evaluated in a number of systems and areas, including:
- Gas
- Sewer
- Mechanical Systems (HVAC)
- Roofs
- Pest/Vermin Infestation
- Electrical (Interior and Exterior)
- Overall Cleanliness
- Restrooms
- Drinking Fountains
- Playgrounds/School Grounds
- Interior Surfaces (Floors, Ceilings, Walls, Window Casings)
- Structural Damage
- Fire Safety
- Hazardous Materials (Paint, Mildew, Mold, Mold Odor)
- Windows/Doors/Gates/Fences
Based on those rankings, the inspector calculates a school’s overall school and gives them a rating:
- Exemplary (99-100%)
- Good (90-98.99%)
- Fair (75-89.99%)
- Poor (0-74.99%)
To see how a school did in its latest inspection report click HERE. If your school is not listed you can contact administrators for a copy.