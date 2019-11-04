Comments
ROCKLIN (CBS13) – Cracker Barrel has set an opening date for its new location in Rocklin.
Representatives announced on Monday that the new Rocklin location will be opening on Dec. 2 at 6 a.m.
The new restaurant will be only the second Cracker Barrel location in the area. A Sacramento location opened last year.
More than 170 full and part-time positions planned to be hired for the Rocklin location, Cracker Barrel says.
Before the doors officially open, an invite-only ribbon cutting and first breakfast ceremony for the Rocklin Cracker Barrel will be happening on Nov. 29.