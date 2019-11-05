



According to the State Board of Education, there are no laws that regulate air quality in schools, however, the California Department of Public Health is the agency that regulates mold issues in the state.

Although mold is not specifically identified in the Education Code, the Department of Education tells CBS13 that mold is one of the most common complaints that they get.

The department notes there are no penalties for non-compliance by schools, though they must report complaints at their school board meetings.

The Healthy Schools Network also has an action plan for schools, parents, and guardians who suspect there is a problem.

Parents are advised to keep track of when a child gets sicks. For example, take note if a child consistently goes to school healthy and comes home feeling sick. Also, if your child complains of funny smells, be aware of the smells when you visit the school or classroom.

If you see or smell mold, insist it is cleaned up

Keep a journal of health symptoms

Talk to your family doctor

Parents are also advised to bring the issues to the school and district.

First, Healthy Schools Network says to call the principal or superintendent to ask if anyone else has complained about health problems and what plan is in place to investigate or fix any problems.

Make sure to send a follow-up letter and keep a copy for your records. Also, keep a log of any phone calls, school responses, and school communication on the topic.

You can also request to see a copy of the work orders and an investigation into the issue. If you don’t see the school take action, Healthy Schools Network recommends talking with other parents and school personnel, including the PTA.