SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said an adult male was killed and two women were injured in a South Sacramento shooting Tuesday evening.
The sheriff’s office said the shooting happened just after 6 p.m on the 3900 block of 42nd Avenue. Deputies responded to numerous calls of shots fired and shot spotter activations.
When they arrived at the scene, deputies located a female victim with a gunshot wound who was alert and conscious. She was taken to an area hospital.
Deputies also found an unconscious male gunshot victim. The deputies began lifesaving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at an area hospital a short time later.
The third victim, a female adult, walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound.
The female victims’ conditions are unknown at this time.
None of the victims’ identities have been released.
Deputies are also investigating the circumstances of the shooting and homicide detectives responded to the scene.
No suspect information or motive has been released.
This is a developing story that will be updated as new information becomes available.