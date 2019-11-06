Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An outage affecting Comcast internet, TV, and phone service in Sacramento was caused by a damaged pole Wednesday, according to the company.
A Comcast spokesperson said there was a fire that damaged the fiber lines on a pole, affecting customers across the Sacramento area.
Customers were slowing coming back online Wednesday night, but the company could not provide an official estimated time for restoration or an exact number of customers impacted by the outage.
According to Downdector, reports of outages came in around 11 a.m. Wednesday and began to subside around 5 p.m.