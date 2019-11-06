SONOMA COUNTY (CBS13) — Two weeks after it sparked near Geyserville, the devastating Kincade Fire is officially 100% contained.
Cal Fire says the fire burned 77,758 acres in Sonoma County and destroyed 374 structures. Of those destroyed structures, 174 were residential.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but a high voltage transmission line at one of PG&E’s towers failed just minutes before the Kincade Fire began.
“We dispatched qualified electrical workers to the site, they were there within 90 minutes, but at that time the fire was already ongoing and our people could not get to the structure,” said PG&E Utility President and CEO Andy Vesey on Oct. 25.
All evacuations have been lifted, but a Sonoma County Public Health Order remains in place for the area.
Four first responders were injured in the fire, but no civilians were hurt.