STOCKTON (CBS13) — The Stockton Kings are partnering up with Kaiser Permanente to promote health, public safety, and family-friendly activities in the community.
This season they’re introducing the “Thrive Zone” at the Stockton Arena. To kick things off, the Kings teamed up with Stockton Police to host youth from Lord’s Gym City Center and the Peaceful Warriors Movement to play basketball against law enforcement.
“It was a good time. The kids had a lot of fun. The police had a lot of fun and to see them interact was awesome,” Stockton Kings Gaurd Gabe Vincent said.
The Stockton Kings also presented the youth teams with $600 each Wednesday night.
The Thrive Zone will open for the first time on Friday at the Kings’ home opener against the Santa Cruz Warriors.