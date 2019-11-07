Comments
TRACY (CBS13) – The Sears at the West Valley Mall is among the victims in another round of store closures.
On Thursday, Parent company Transformco released a list of 96 more Kmart and Sears stores across the country slated to be closed.
Numerous Kmart and Sears stores across California are listed, but the Tracy store is only one in the greater Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto area slated to be closed with this round.
The listed stores will be closing by February 2020. Going out of business sales will start in December.
There will be only 182 Sears and Kmart stores left following the closures.