ELK GROVE (CBS13) – A man and woman are under arrest after an illegal marijuana operation bust in Elk Grove.
The arrest happened Thursday morning along the 8900 block of Mooney Road.
Elk Grove police say detectives showed up at the home to serve a search warrant for a suspected pot operation. Inside, detectives say they found more than 1,380 marijuana plants along with other evidence of pot cultivation and sales.
Some of the evidence was also found in a child’s room, deputies say.
Armando Tapia, 32, and Leily Urizar, 24, were arrested. They have since been booked into Sacramento County Jail, facing several drug charges.