WINTERS (CBS13) — A body was located in a Winters creek Saturday morning.
Winters police said they received reports around 7:15 a.m. of a dead man’s body in Putah Creek.
Officers have not yet released the identity of the man but said the family has already been notified.
It is unknown what caused this man’s death. Winters PD said there is currently no threat to public safety.
Winters PD asks that anyone with information relevant to this case please contact the department at 530-795-4561.