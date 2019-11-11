SOUTH LAND PARK (CBS13) — An out-of-control SUV slammed into a South Land Park home, stopping inches from a woman sleeping on her couch.
The homeowner, Sandra Kahn, said if it wasn’t for the junk in her garage, she wouldn’t be standing.
“I would be in the hospital right now because I was right there, and it would have come through the wall,” Kahn said.
While sleeping around 2 a.m. Sunday, Kahn was thrown from her couch with her cats by her side. She believes her entertainment stopped the SUV from hitting her.
That vehicle destroyed almost everything in her garage, even rolling over her garbage cans and recycle bin.
Police say the SUV was driven by a suspected drunk driver who jumped the curve in the 6500 block of South Land Park Drive. The vehicle went from the street into a neighbor’s yard, taking out a tree before crashing into Kahn’s home, all at a high rate of speed.
The crash was so traumatic, Kahn and her neighbors are now avoiding sleeping near the front walls of their homes. Thankfully, no one except the driver was injured, but now South Land Park neighbors are asking the city to help prevent this from happening again.
The suspect’s name has not yet been released. Police say they remain in the hospital, awaiting DUI charges.