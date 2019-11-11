SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An East Sacramento restaurant says they will be closing for good come December.
Opa! Opa! has been at the corner of J and 57th streets for the past 14 years.
However, in recent years, the Greek food spot has been struggling. Back in late 2018, the eatery posted a plea asking for the community’s support to continue operating.
“We believe that if our business does not pick up soon we will surely close sometime in the New Year but it is not our desire to close,” the owners wrote in a Facebook post.
The restaurant stayed open into 2019. But on Friday, Opa! Opa!’s owners announced the restaurant will be closing in December.
“All good things must come to an end. Opa! Opa! Is saying goodbye,” the owners wrote on Facebook.
The owners say market competition and pressure from having to increase wages are among the reasons they’re closing.
“In the last few years, we really have tried hard to perform however; the market dictates and competition is stiff and saturated, as well as, pressures from ever increasing wages,” the owners wrote.
Opa! Opa!’s final day will be Dec. 15.