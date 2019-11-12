EL DORADO HILLS (CBS13) – Nearly a year after the death of a special-needs student, the district attorney’s office is announcing charges against three employees of an El Dorado Hills private school.
Max Benson was a 13-year-old boy with autism who died in Nov. 2018. He was reportedly restrained by staff at the school after becoming violent. At some point while being restrained, he became unresponsive.
Deputies said a teacher performed CPR, but Benson died two days later at the UC Davis Medical Center.
Guiding Hands School, Inc. owned and operated the school. The California Department of Education later suspended the school’s certification and it was closed.
Tuesday, the El Dorado County District Attorney announced they will be filing charges against three employees at the school. Executive Director and Site Administrator Cindy Keller, Principal Staranne Meyers and special education teacher Kimberly Wohlwend are facing a charge felony involuntary manslaughter each for Benson’s death.
Further, Guiding Hands School, Inc. is also facing a count of felony involuntary manslaughter.
All the defendants are scheduled to be arraigned in court on Wednesday.