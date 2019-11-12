Comments
ROCKLIN (CBS13) – Police say they’re seeing an uptick in reports about catalytic converters being stolen from vehicles in Rocklin over the past few months.
Rocklin police say they have taken 14 catalytic converter theft reports since August.
Most of the victims were Toyota Prius’, but officers say high clearance pickup trucks and SUVs are also being targeted by thieves.
Officers say Prius’ are being targeted due to the large amount of platinum and other precious metals in their catalytic converters.
Rocklin police are asking anyone else who has their catalytic converter stolen to call the non-emergency dispatch line at (916) 625-5400.