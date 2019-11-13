MADERA (CBS13) – Police in say they’re looking for the owner of two dogs that are suspected of attacking and killing a man in Madera.
The body of a man was found on Monday in a riverbed along the 1400 block of E. Yosemite Avenue, Madera police say. Officers say that when they responded to investigate, an extremely aggressive dog charged at them.
Officers shot the dog in self-defense, killing it. A second dog was also impounded at the scene.
As an autopsy soon revealed, the man apparently died from injuries sustained during a dog attack. Investigators believe the dog killed and the one impounded attacked the man.
The man killed has been identified as 38-year-old Lasaro Macedo.
Police are now looking for the presumed owner of the dogs, a woman named Heather Anglin. Anyone who sees Anglin or knows where she might be is asked to call Madera police.