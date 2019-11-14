  • CBS13On Air

Communities throughout Northern California are planning Christmas Tree lightings, holiday parades, and seasonal festivities throughout November and December.

Here is a list of events from throughout the region. Don’t see your town’s tree lighting on this list? Please email the information to web@cbssacramento.com.

While you’re planning your holiday activities, don’t forget to watch the 12 Daves of Christmas. On the 12 weekdays leading up to Christmas Day, Dave Bender will be checking out local neighborhoods’ best light displays.

Nov. 22

  • Truckee Tree Lighting
    Downtown Truckee
    4:15 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Nov. 27 

  • Old Sacramento Tree Lighting Ceremony
    Old Sacramento Waterfront District
    5 p.m.

Nov. 29

  • Grass Valley Cornish Christmas
    Downtown Grass Valley on Mill Street and Main Street
    6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Jackson Christmas Delights
    Main Street, Jackson
    5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Placerville Festival of Lights
    376 Main Street, Placerville, CA 95667
    5 p.m.- 8 p.m.
  • Sonora Christmas Parade
    Downtown Sonora, 94 N. Washington Street, Sonora
    6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Nov. 30

  • Angels Camp Gold Country Christmas Lighted Parade & Wine Hop
    Historic Downtown Angels Camp. South Main Street, Angels Camp, CA 95222
    4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
    (wine hop is $10 per person)
  • Riverbank Annual Christmas Parade & Craft Fair
    6702 3rd Street Riverbank, CA 95367
    12 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Tree Lighting is at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 1

  • Cordova Community Christmas Tree Lighting
    Village Green Park, 3141 Bridgeway Drive
    4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. (Tree lighting and fireworks at 7)
  • Lathrop Christmas Tree Lighting
    Lathrop Community Center
    6:30 p.m.

Dec. 3

  • Vacaville Merriment on Main 
    Downtown Vacaville
    4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 5 

  • Davis Annual Candlelight Parade and Holiday Tree Lighting
    Downtown Davis
    5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Roseville Christmas Tree Lighting
    Downtown Vernon Street Town Square
    6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Arden Arcade Holiday in the Park
    Arden Park
    6 p.m.
  • California Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting
    California State Capitol, West Steps
    5 p.m.
  • Carmichael Park Tree Lighting
    Carmichael Park
    5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Dec. 6

  • Folsom Christmas Tree Lighting
    905 Leidesdorff St, Folsom, CA 95630
    6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Manteca Christmas in the Park
    Library Park
    5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  • West Sacramento Winter Wonderland
    Civic Center 1110 West Capitol Ave West Sacramento CA, 95691
    6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Cameron Park 2nd Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony
    Christa McAuliffe Park, 2400 Merrychase Dr., Cameron Park
    4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
  • Benicia Holiday Tree Lighting, Carolers, and Open House
    First Street, Benicia
    6 p.m.
  • Live Oak Small Town Holiday Celebration
    Historic Downtown Broadway Street
    5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
  • Turlock Christmas Parade
    Historic Main Street Turlock, beginning at the canal
    6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
  • Portola Light Parade and Tree Lighting
    Downtown Portola
    5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Murphys Open House And Parade
    Historic Downtown Murphys
    5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Twain Harte Winter Wonderland
    Joaquin Gully Road, Twain Harte
    5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Wheatland Tree Lighting and Street Fair
    400 Front Street, Wheatland, California 95692, California
    5 p.m.
  • Quincy Main Street Sparkle
    County Courthouse, Main Street Quincy
    5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Dec. 7

  • Copperopolis Christmas Tree Lighting
    The Square at Copper Valley 100 Town Square Road, Copperopolis
    4 p.m.-7 p.m.
  • Vallejo 10th Annual Mad Hatter Holiday Festival
    Downtown Vallejo, Behind JFK Library
    Festival at 2 p.m., Parade at 4 p.m., Tree Lighting at 6 p.m., Lighted Boat Parade at 6 p.m.
  • Amador City Calico Christmas Open House
    Amador City
    5 p.m.-8 p.m.
  • Ceres Christmas Festival and Grand Opening of Christmas Tree Lane
    Smyrna Park, Ceres CA
    5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
  • El Dorado Hills Christmas Tree Lighting
    El Dorado Hills Town Center
    4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Fair Oaks Holiday Tree Lighting and Festival of Trees
    Plaza Park 7003 Park Drive, Fair Oaks, CA 95628
    2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Lodi 28th Annual Festival of Trees
    11793 N Micke Grove Road Lodi, California
    10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Loomis Tree Lighting
    High Hand Nursery
    6 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
  • Downieville Holiday on Main Celebration and Craft Fair
    Downieville Community Hall
    10 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Marysville Christmas Parade
    Historic Downtown Marysville
    5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Modesto Celebration of Lights Downtown Extravaganza
    Tenth Street Plaza, 1010 Tenth Street, Modesto
    5:30 p.m.
  • Oakdale’s Annual Old Fashion Downtown Christmas
    Downtown Oakdale
    4 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
  • Rocklin Tree Lighting
    Quarry Park
    4 p.m.-7 p.m.
  • Stockton Tree Lighting Ceremony
    Weber Point Events Center: 221 N. Center Street
    3 p.m. (tree lighting at 5:30 p.m.)
  • Tracy Holiday Parade & Tree Lighting
    10th Street & Central Avenue Tracy, CA
    6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Winters Tractor Parade and Tree Lighting
    Main Stree Winters
    6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Dec. 8

  • Nevada City Victorian Christmas
    Nevada City (Sundays 12/8, 15, 22; Wednesdays 12/11, 18)
    1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Dec. 12

  • Ripon Annual Christmas Light Parade
    Historic Downtown Ripon
    6 p.m.

Dec. 14

  • Colfax Winterfest & Tree Lighting
    Downtown Colfax: 99 Railroad Street, Colfax, CA
    12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Fourth Annual Rio Linda/Elverta Christmas Light Parade
    Historic Downtown Rio Linda
    6 p.m.
  • Woodland Holiday Parade
    10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Yuba City Christmas Stroll
    Downtown Plumas Street
    2 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Sutter Creek Parade of Lights
    Historic Sutter Main Street
    6 p.m.

Dec. 15

  • Chanukah Wonderland Festival
    Folsom Community Center, 52 Natoma Street, Folsom.
    2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Dec. 22 

  • Menorah Lighting At The Palladio
    Palladio at Broadstone, Folsom
    5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Dec. 26

  • El Dorado Hills Menorah Lighting
    El Dorado Hills Town Center
    6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

