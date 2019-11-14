SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities say they have busted more than a dozen unlicensed contractors during a two-day sting at a home in Rosemont.
The Contractors State License Board teamed up with the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office for the sting. Posing as the owners of a three-bedroom home in Rosemont, undercover officers invited suspected unlicensed contractors to place bids on some home improvement work.
From Nov. 6-7, several unlicensed contractors showed up and gave bids on landscaping, drywall installation, door, floor, demolition and fencing work.
In total, the sting netted 17 unlicensed contractors.
The alleged unlicensed contractors all face penalties of up to six months in jail and/or a fine of up to $5,000, if they’re convicted.