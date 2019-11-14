



EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — A hoarding case neighbors call horrific finally makes its way to court.

Two El Dorado County women accused of abusing hundreds of animals in grotesque conditions have been criminally charged. Court documents reveal a surprising new accusation that the abuse went beyond animals.

Neighbors have been waiting for these charges for months, and CBS13 has now learned one of the two women accused of hurting animals is also charged with hurting an elderly woman, who neighbors said was forced to live in horrible conditions.

“Even after all the animals left, you just knew there was a lot of pain,” said Matt Andrews, a neighbor.

Pictures taken inside the home in Shingle Springs home are disturbing. You can see animal fluids caked on the floor, walls ripped open and cages full of grime.

That’s what hundreds of animals lived in and what two women now face charges for.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Andrews said.

Andrews said he feels relief after years of reporting problems at this home.

“Between 2 or 3 in the morning that house would erupt like your worst nightmare kennel,” he said.

Alma and Charel Winston are accused of subjecting animals to “needless suffering” and failing to provide proper food or shelter. Alma Winston is also accused of injuring an elderly woman, under “conditions likely to produce great bodily harm or death.”

“I had my doubts this day would ever come,” said Dave Bennett, a neighbor.

Bennett said he couldn’t believe how many animals were carried out of this house when it was cleared out back in May. The women accused of the abuse claim they were running an animal sanctuary.

“Their intentions may have been good but their execution awful,” Bennett said.

People living nearby say they are ready to move on. The house where all this happened is being remodeled, and neighbors say hopefully re-sold.

“Hopefully we get a nice family down there and we can just move on,” Andrews said.