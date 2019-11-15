STOCKTON (CBS13) — Officials are investigating an inmate attack on two correctional officers as attempted homicide.
According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), the attack happened at the California Health Care Facility in Stockton. They say an inmate, Francisco Gutierrez Jr., attacked staff in a housing unit on Friday around noon, and officers had to use physical force to stop the attack.
Two officers sustained lacerations and were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Inmate Gutierrez was treated for minor injuries at the facility. He is being taken to another facility where he will be put in an administrative segregation unit.
The 31-year-old inmate is serving a life sentence for first-degree murder and other charges. Last year, he received an additional four-year sentence for having a deadly weapon as a prisoner.
Investigators say “an inmate-manufactured weapon” was found at the scene.
The CHCF houses inmates with severe and long-term needs, providing medical and mental health care to inmates. The Stockton facility houses nearly 2,700 inmates and employs approximately 4,000 people.