CERES (CBS13) — One person is dead and three others injured following a three-vehicle crash in Ceres Saturday morning, the Ceres Police Department said.

Officers were dispatched at around 5:30 a.m. to the area of East Hatch Road between Moffett and Mitchell roads following reports of a crash.

Three vehicles were located on the scene: A black 2002 Honda only occupied by the driver, 2008 grey Mazda with only the driver and a 1994 Ford Ranger with the driver and one passenger.

Investigators found that the Ford was travelling westbound on Hatch Road while the Honda and Mazda were moving eastbound.

The Honda and Mazda collided, which forced both vehicles to enter the westbound lanes in the path of the oncoming Ford,

Police said the Ford collided with the Mazda and all three vehicles came to a stop.

Ceres PD said the driver of the Mazda, whose identity is unknown at this time, died at the scene.

The driver of the Honda, identified as 24-year-old Ceres resident Jose Luis Valdez-Villasenor, suffered major injuries and is suspected of driving under the influence of either alcohol or drugs.

Both occupants of the Ford were hospitalized with unknown injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No further information has been released at this time.