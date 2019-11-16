EAST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Merchant workers in East Sacramento are about to get a break on parking.

The Sacramento City Council is set to launch a pilot program offering up special permits for merchant workers allowing them to park in designated areas during peak hours.

Local employees told CBS13 they have to get creative daily to find a parking space, sometimes moving their cars several times in a shift.

“There has been times I had to park across the street in a gravel lot, so yeah, I have been late”, Kristine Madigan said.

City council is considering the one-year pilot program for portions of Elvas, 65th, and 66th streets.

Those qualified will have designated areas where they can park during their shifts. Some workers say they can’t wait.

“After opening hours, you’re kind of on your own to find a spot,” Calvin Crawford, a local brewery manager, said.

This plan could get city council approval on Tuesday.

If the program is successful in East Sacramento over the pilot year, officials said they may expand the project citywide.