SLOUGHHOUSE

SLOUGHHOUSE (CBS13) — Three people were injured in a head-on collision in Sloughhouse on Sunday night.

California Highway Patrol East Sacramento units said the crash happened along Scott Road near Boys Ranch and involved a BMW, Toyota Highlander and an Expedition.

One of the three people suffered major injuries, CHP said.

Officers said the incident is a head-on collision but it is unknown at this time which of the three vehicles collided first.

All three people have been taken to the hospital.

No further information has been released at this time.

