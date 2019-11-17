  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:00 PMMadam Secretary
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:30 PMRoseville Auto Mall Sports Sunday
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Woodland News


WOODLAND (CBS13) — Police are investigating a shooting in Woodland that left one person dead Sunday night.

Woodland PD said they received reports of a shooting at around 7 p.m. on the 100 block of Elm Street.

An adult male with gunshot wounds was located on a sidewalk and pronounced dead at the scene.

WATCH: Deputies Release Video Of Bear Rummaging Through Trash In Kings Beach As Warning To Residents

The 100 block of Elm Street is closed while investigators are on the scene.

No suspect information has been released yet.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS13 for more updates.

Comments

Leave a Reply