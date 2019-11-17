Comments
WOODLAND (CBS13) — Police are investigating a shooting in Woodland that left one person dead Sunday night.
Woodland PD said they received reports of a shooting at around 7 p.m. on the 100 block of Elm Street.
An adult male with gunshot wounds was located on a sidewalk and pronounced dead at the scene.
The 100 block of Elm Street is closed while investigators are on the scene.
No suspect information has been released yet.
