CERES (CBS13) – Bella the goat has been found and returned after she was stolen from her pen over the weekend. Surveillance video captured the crime. A group of teens can be seen creeping into Central Valley High School’s Ag Barn Sunday night and stealing the goat.

VIDEO: Thieves Steal Prized Goat From FFA Students In Ceres

FFA advisor Ken Moncrief said Bella is worth nearly $500. She is a Boer goat, known for their meat, but she was fulfilling a different role.

Tuesday, the school district confirmed that Bella had been returned.

It’s unclear if the people responsible for her theft have been found, however.

Moncreif says thieves stole several goats from the herd last year, prompting the school to install cameras.

