STOCKTON (CBS13) – An operation against the Norteño street gang in Stockton has resulted in the arrest of 50 people, authorities announced on Tuesday.
According to the California Department of Justice, the operation began back in August.
The operation targeted the Norteño street gang’s alleged criminal activities. The DA’s office says members of the gang are suspected in a slew of crimes, including: attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and firearms violations.
“Thanks to a collaborative effort with the Stockton Police Department and many other law enforcement agencies, Stockton’s streets are a little bit safer tonight,” said California Attorney General Xavier Becerra in a statement.
Detectives say the operation also helped identify the suspects wanted for the shooting of a 10-year-old who was playing in a backyard.
Along with the 50 people arrested, authorities say 42 guns – including 8 assault weapons – were seized. About 25 pounds of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and meth were also taken off the streets.
The operation was a joint effort between several local agencies and the Department of Justice.