CARMEL (CBS13) – You might want to re-think your next trip to Big Sur. The scenic location just made the “Do Not Visit” list from the popular travel publication Fodors.

Big Sur, which is along California’s central coast, is known of its ocean views and rugged coastline.

It’s popular a popular spot for tourists looking to hike, camp and beach comb. But has it become too popular?

“That description of it being a place that Big Sur’s not a place to visit makes no sense at all,” said resident Kirk Gafill.

Popular travel publication Fodor’s recently released its “No List” for 2020 – and Big Sur made the cut under the heading “The Places That Don’t Want You.”

“You know, the Big Sur community needs visitation to survive and I think that this community is working on trying to find solutions to the issues we’re facing,” said resident Rick Aldinger.

The Fodor’s article states Big Sur is being “overwhelmed” by the surge of visitors in recent years. A chief concern? Lack of public bathrooms along the mostly rural stretch – which has caused some disgusting roadside conditions.

“Big sur coast is 90 miles. There’s this one location though that we do have a challenge that we’re working on trying to find a better way to manage through traffic and the impacts of people enjoying that beautiful location,” Gafill said.

That location: the Bixby Creek Bridge, showcased in the popular HBO series “Big Little Lies.”

The bridge has now become “selfie”-ville, resulting in traffic jams during peak tourist season.

“There’s no question that there are some issues this community is facing this area is facing and I’m not sure it’s overtourism,” Aldinger said. “That suggests a certain number and that’s hard to pin down. I’m not sure that’s the case.”

Residents of the Big Sur area say telling people to stay away won’t solve the problems.