WOODLAND (CBS13) — Woodland police say a man is in custody after leading police on a chase south on Interstate 5 near the Sacramento International airport.
The incident started a little after noon when Woodland police received a tip about a man who may have had a gun illegally at a Motel 6. Police said 26-year-old Sacramento resident Arnold Parker drove off from the Motel 6 parking lot when officers tried to contact him. He reportedly drove down I-5 at speeds in excess of 100 MPH.
Police say the suspect eventually left his car in the gravel shoulder between Bayou Way and I-5 and ran away toward the nearby rest stop. A K9 unit caught the suspect in some nearby bushes but have not found the suspect’s reported gun at this time.
“We exhaust everything that we can and you know if a witness says that they saw a firearm, we are certainly going to try to find for as long as we can,” Woodland Police Sergeant Dallas Hyde said.
Parker was taken to Woodland Memorial Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He will be booked in the Yolo County jail on felony evasion charges.
CBS13 asked police if this chase was connected to the recent homicides and shootings in Woodland. Hyde said they do no believe there is a connection at this time.
Police also said K9 Chase was hurt during the apprehension and taken to a local vet for care.