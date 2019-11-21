Comments
CARSON CITY, Nev. (CBS13) – A Tracy man’s alleged attempt to burglarize a hair salon ended up costing him his life, authorities say.
The Cason City Sheriff’s Office says a man was found dead inside the Cutting Edge Salon in Carson City on Sunday.
Investigators believe he fell to his death after cutting through the roof of the business. Deputies say he was carrying a bag with burglary tools inside.
The suspect was identified as Tracy resident Ronald Edward Kidd – a man with an “extensive” record of theft and robbery, the sheriff’s office says.
It appears Kidd acted alone in this final burglary attempt.