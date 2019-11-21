Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS13) — After cutting power to approximately 50,000 customers Wednesday due to elevated fire danger, PG&E announced Thursday afternoon crews restored power to 99% of the customers impacted.
The Nov. 20 power shutoff impacted customers in 11 counties. Earlier this week, the utility issued power shutoff warnings to more than 200,000 customers, but dramatically reduced the scope of the PSPS by Wednesday.
PG&E said wind gusts exceeding 70 mph were recorded Wednesday morning into Thursday. So far, crews have identified four instances of weather-related damage and/or hazards to powerlines.
As of Thursday afternoon, most counties were 100% restored with the exception of Napa, Shasta, and Solano Counties.