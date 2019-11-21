Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton detectives are investigating a stalking incident and believe there may be more victims.
Police arrested 28-year-old Adrian Lai for stalking on Oct. 24 in the area of Pacific Avenue and Benjamin Holt Drive.
Investigators did not release much information about the case but say detectives believe there could be more stalking victims.
Anyone with information on the case are asked to contact Detective Battaglini at 209-937-8165 or 209-937-8323.