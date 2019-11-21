CLINTON, Utah (CBS13) – Authorities are asking people to be on the lookout for a parental child abduction suspect who could be making their way from Utah to Modesto.
The Clinton City Police Department says an infant was taken by her birthmother, Taylor Webb, on Wednesday afternoon.
Police say the infant’s maternal grandmother has custody of the child.
Webb was wearing a gray shirt, gray zip-up jacket, black stretch pants, and black and white Avia shoes when she was last seen. She is also described as having two distinctive tattoos on her upper chest: one with the lettering “Exhale the Negative” on the left and “Inhale the Positive” on the right.
The infant was being carried in a black and gray baby carrier with a green and pink quilted blanket.
Police say Webb and the infant are believed to be on their way to Modesto, but a specific area in the city has not been given.
It’s unclear how Webb and the infant are traveling, as police have not given any description of a possible vehicle the pair could be in.
Anyone who sees the suspect and child is asked to contact authorities immediately.