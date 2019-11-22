SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Fire crews are crediting the quick thinking of police officers for helping them save lives after a fire ripped through two homes and a shed in Sacramento.
It sparked around 2:20 a.m. Friday on Glenrose Avenue, off Del Paso Boulevard.
Crews say the fire originated in a shed, but quickly spread to two homes.
One of the homes was abandoned, the other was evacuated by police – who originally responded to the scene after reports of shots fired in the area.
Officers quickly got to work once they saw the flames.
“They saw the fire on the back side of this house [and] they were able to get the adjacent houses evacuated before we arrived,” said Batt. Chief Richard Payan with the Sacramento Fire Department. “That really does help us because we can concentrate on putting the fire out.”
Firefighters say flames also blew out a transformer, causing a minor outage in the area.
One firefighter also suffered a minor injury, the Sacramento Fire Department says.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.