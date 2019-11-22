



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s graduation day for new Sacramento Metro firefighters, who’ve just passed an 18-week training academy.

As these new hires get ready to hit the streets, there’s still some concern over the department’s effort to recruit a diverse workforce.

As 21 new Sacramento Metro firefighters get their badges, something stood out. None of the academy graduates are women, and there are no African Americans.

“We have a diverse area we serve, and so we want to make sure that we can try and meet that as best as possible,” Captain Brian Gonsalves said.

The fire district has been criticized in the past for its lack of diversity. Of its more than 500 firefighters, 85% are white, even though Caucasians only make up 64% of Sacramento’s population. Currently, only three percent of their firefighters are women. Nicole Barfknecht is one of them.

“I think it’s noticeable to the public,” Barfknecht said.

The rookie just graduated from the academy last year and she wishes more women would be hired.

“It’s exciting for me to see more females in the fire service. Those are just more people I can help mentor and connect with,” she said.

The fire district says finding qualified candidates is a challenge.

“It’s very competitive. It’s an extensive process that you have to go through to be hired,” Academy instructor Captain Jason Harris said.

But now there are new efforts to get more applicants. Previously Sac Metro required all new hires to also be paramedics. This year that standard was lowered and now firefighters only need EMT certification, a less advanced level of medical training.

“That was reduced to try and open the number. We were seeing some low numbers coming in,” Gonsalves said

With the change, they are starting to see some success.

“Fifteen years ago it was a lot higher percentage white,” Gonsalves said.

Recruiters hold job fairs to try and attract a more diverse workforce and tout what can be a rewarding career.

“If you like to move, if you like to have a dynamic work environment, this is a great field and a great opportunity to do all those things,” Barfknecht said.

The fire district also does outreach in local schools and colleges trying to get people interested in fire careers before they graduate.