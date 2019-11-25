Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A massive power outage in parts of Sacramento and Sacramento County that left thousands in the dark Monday has been fixed.
At one point, over 16,000 customers had been without power during the unplanned outage, according to SMUD’s outage website.
The cause of the outage was attributed to debris blown by the wind into high-voltage power lines.
@SMUDUpdates SMUD personnel have restored all customers affected by outage in south Sac/south county. Cause was debris blown by wind into high voltage power lines. Thx for patience.
— SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) November 25, 2019