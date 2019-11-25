  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:electricity, SMUD

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A massive power outage in parts of Sacramento and Sacramento County that left thousands in the dark Monday has been fixed.

At one point, over 16,000 customers had been without power during the unplanned outage, according to SMUD’s outage website.

The cause of the outage was attributed to debris blown by the wind into high-voltage power lines.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply