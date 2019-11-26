SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Fifteen Sacramento State football players were named to the all-Big Sky Conference teams on Tuesday.
Seven athletes earned first-team selections, including Quarterback Kevin Thomson, who was named the Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year. Thomson is the first Hornet quarterback to earn this honor.
Four offensive and three defensive players were named to the first teams. They include running back Elijah Dotson, wide receiver Pierre Williams, center Wyatt Ming, defensive tackle Dariyn Choates, defensive end George Obinna, and cornerback Daron Bland.
Five players were named to second-team selections. From the offensive line, left guard Nick Bianco and tight end Marshel Martin were named to the second team. Additionally, linebacking duo Marcus Bruce and Marcus Hawkins were named to the all-Big Sky second team on defense with safety Caelan Barnes.
Finally, defensive tackle Elijah Chambers was selected for the third team.
Two players, defensive end Josiah Erickson and running back BJ Perkinson, were given honorable mentions.
The Hornets finished their regular season with a 9-3 overall record, 7-1 in the Big Sky. For the first time in school history, the team won a share of the regular-season title. Sacramento State also earned its first NCAA FCS playoff berth and will host the winner of Austin Peay and Furman on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m. in Hornet Stadium.