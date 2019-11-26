BLUE CANYON (CBS13/AP) – The latest on the “bomb cyclone” hitting Northern California on Tuesday:

2:30 p.m.

Traffic is now being held on westbound Interstate 80 in Truckee due to multiple collisions, California Highway Patrol says.

Eastbound I-80 traffic is being held at Alta for the same reason.

UPDATE: I-80 traffic is being turned at Alta and Truckee to clear the roads of collisions and keep traffic from backing up further. https://t.co/BwOItYfWfH — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) November 26, 2019

The traffic hold comes as snow started to move into the region.

Snow is also starting to fall at lower elevations, like Grass Valley.

Sleet starting to come down on 49 as we heads towards Grass Valley. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/Oybbw50Qnj — Marissa Perlman (@MPerlmanNews) November 26, 2019

1:43 p.m.

Northern California is starting to see the first effects from a “bomb cyclone” weather phenomenon that’s expected at one of the busiest travel times of the year.

The National Weather Service says the storm expected Tuesday into Wednesday could be like nothing experienced in the area for 20 years.

As of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, chain controls are in effect on both directions of Interstate 80 from Donner Lake Road to Cisco Grove.

A little after 2 p.m., chain controls also went up on Highway 50. Drivers will need chains from Twin Bridges to Meyers.

It’s snowing and chain controls are up on I-80! R-2 EB/WB between Cisco and Donner Lake Interchange. Also reports of cars spinning out! Slow down – you’ll get to your destination eventually. pic.twitter.com/qoi9wIhYZ4 — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) November 26, 2019

Wind gusts of 75 mph (120 kph) are expected in some areas and waves of 35 feet (10.6 meters) or more could slam the coast.

Mountain passes in northern California and southern Oregon could get up to two feet (0.6 meters) of snow.

The center of the low-pressure system is expected to make landfall late Tuesday afternoon between Crescent City, California, and Brookings, Oregon.

As rain and snow move south across NorCal, Mountain Highways and Interstates will become hazardous to travel Here's the latest snow total cross section for I-80 and Hwy 50 today through Wednesday. Don't travel if you don't have too! #cawx #ThanksgivingTravel pic.twitter.com/OYQWD5gbyr — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 26, 2019

A “bomb cyclone” forms when air pressure drops by 24 millibars in a 24-hour period.

Forecasters say this storm’s air pressure has dropped even more quickly than that.

